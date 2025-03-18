Applaud the Triumphs at the Heritage Foundation: 2024 Year in Review Event

The community is invited to join the Heritage Foundation for their 2024 Year in Review event on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 6 PM at The Franklin Theatre (419 Main Street, Franklin TN 37064). The foundation will reflect back on the Heritage Foundation’s 2024 successes and look forward to 2025.

Enjoy a short presentation, some special surprises, and more.

Limited seats are available – reserve yours today HERE.

