AP Capstone Diploma, Certificate Students Smash District Record

Sixty-three WCS students, representing Fairview High, Independence High, Page High and Ravenwood High, are earning their Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas and AP Seminar and Research Certificates, smashing the district’s previous record of 47 in the 2019-20 school year.

The AP College Board recently announced the students who received the AP Capstone Diploma based on scores from the 2021 AP exams. Forty-one students earned the AP Capstone Diploma, and 22 students earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

“When we brought the AP Capstone to Fairview in 2018, we couldn’t even begin to recognize the potential it held for our students,” said FVHS AP Seminar teacher Stephanie McGaha. “Watching this amazing program spread across Williamson County is rewarding in itself, but to achieve this amount of success so quickly is more than we could have ever dreamed.”

To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research and four additional AP exams. Students who earn a 3 or higher on their AP Seminar and AP Research exams but not on four additional exams receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

Congratulations to the students listed below: