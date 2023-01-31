Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville Takes Place this Weekend

The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 3 – 5, 2023 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville with keynote speakers of the lifestyle brand AERIN and Alice Naylor-Leyland of the tablescape company Mrs. Alice.

Co-chaired by Kathryn Saunders and Beth Kost, the Show draws more than 16,000 attendees annually to experience its impressive showcase of antiques from more than 150 dealers, world-class landscaped gardens, and opportunities to engage with some of the nation’s top names in design and horticulture through educational lectures, panel discussions and book signings. Two special events will be held outside of Show hours: The Preview Party, an opening night gala to shop the Show early, and the Bourbon Party, an evening featuring crafted bourbons and live music on the Show floor.

Schedule of Speakers for the Weekend.

Friday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

11 a.m. – Keynote Lecture: The Beauty of Home and Entertaining with Aerin and Alice

2 p.m. – Lecture: Adventures in Home Design with Mary and Thom

Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

11 a.m. – Lecture: The Tapestry of your Home: A Panel Discussion with Leading Designers

2 p.m. – Lecture: Cultivated Floral Design: Color Theory for Designers and Gardeners

3-5 p.m. – Music in the Gardens

For tickets, schedules and additional information, visit antiquesandgardenshow.com and follow the Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville on Instagram (@antiquesandgardenshow). The Presenting Sponsor for the 33rd Annual Show is Northern Trust