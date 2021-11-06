Antique Shop Three French Hens Finds New Home

By
Donna Vissman
-
Three French Hens
photo from Three French Hens

Three French Hens, the shabby chic antique boutique that recently closed in Nolensville, has reopened in a new location.

In a social media post, they shared, “I am so enormously proud of my incredible team for yet another big move to a new location and creating an amazing new beautiful shoppe-Today we unveil our new coop while opening our doors to our Holiday Open House 2021.”

The new store location is 4812 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm, and Sunday 1 pm – 5 pm.

This past summer, Dolly Parton stopped by Three French Hens making headlines as she purchased items from the store. In September, owner Stacy Harris-Fish announced the store would be closing at the end of October after losing their lease.

For the latest updates, visit Three French Hens on Facebook.

