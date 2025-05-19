Antioch Player Wins $1 Million From Free Ticket

ANTIOCH – Just imagine! For Terry E. of Antioch, what began as a typical day on his way to work turned into a “life-changing” event after winning a cool one-million dollars playing the Tennessee Lottery’s instant game, The Fastest Road to $1 Million.

“I’m still shaking,” said Terry, a construction project manager and Antioch native. “This is life-changing.”

Terry explained how it all happened to Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul when claiming the big prize with his daughter last week.

He bought the bright purple ticket, played the game, and won a prize of a free ticket. He told the clerk he’d take another of the same game, and “she rubbed the ticket between her hands for good luck.” Turns out, that second ticket was the big winner. It all happened at Concord General Store, 1001 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

While Terry isn’t sure what he will do first with the big winnings, he says he is just grateful and in disbelief.

Terry was just one of thousands of Lottery winners last week, who were paid a total of $21,331,220 from between May 11 and May 17, 2025.

For a look at more Tennessee Lottery winners, visit tnlottery.com.

