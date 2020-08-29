Fast Start for Ravenwood in Week 2 Against Blackman

The Ravenwood Raptors hosted the Blackman Blaze Saturday in week 2 of the high school football season. The Raptors held their foot down on the gas in week 1 as they sped their way to a 48-0 victory.

This game like many others was moved to Saturday due to weather from Hurricane Laura. The Raptors started out strong as they scored three times (2 touchdowns and a field goal) in the first quarter to get out to an early 17-0 lead.

It would be more Ravenwood offense in the first half as they score early in the second quarter to go up 24-0.

Blackman did score on a field goal late in the first half, but on the ensuing kickoff Ravenwood take it all the way for a touchdown to go up 31-3. The Raptors would take that lead into halftime.

Ravenwood would score the only points of the third quarter to take a 38-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth Ravenwood would let up a long touchdown pass from Blackman to make it 38-9.

Ravenwood goes 2-0 on the season after another impressive showing today against Blackman.

