Another clay camp is coming to Centennial High, and it’s happening this weekend.

After a successful camp in January, the school will host three additional sessions later this week, weather permitting.

“> The first session is for adults only and will take place on Friday, February 21 from 5:45 p.m. until 8 p.m. Adults who attend will get to make either a coil vase or a flowerpot.

Two additional sessions for children will take place on Saturday, February 22. The first one will be from 9:45 a.m. until noon; the second will take place from 1:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Children who attend either session will make a flower pot and a surprise craft.

The cost is $40 per adult and $30 per child. To register, fill out the online form. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Contact CHS art teacher Renee Gary for more information. Any changes due to inclement weather will be communicated to registrants.

Source: WCS

