Another Broken Egg Cafe to Open Soon in Brentwood

Another Broken Egg Cafe will open a new location in Brentwood.

Known for its southern-inspired menu, featuring traditional options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp ‘N Grits; a seasonal menu as well as an abundance of signature cocktails, including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, is finding a new home at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood (the former home of Vittles).

Initially, the breakfast spot was to open at the end of 2022. However, a grand opening has been set for Monday, March 20th, from 7 am – 2 pm.

Ahead of the opening, Another Broken Egg Cafe is offering a complimentary breakfast on Saturday, March 18 from 8 am – 2 pm. Reservations are required. This is a charity event in which a complimentary meal is provided by Another Broken Egg, and in return, they ask is that you make a voluntary donation to help support The Jordan Thomas Foundation.

