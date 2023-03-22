Another Broken Egg Cafe Elevates Brunch Experience in Brentwood

Brentwood, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Another Broken Egg Cafe is ushering in an unmatched, exceptional brunch experience to those who love Southern-inspired food and amazing customer service in suburban Nashville with the opening of its newest location in Brentwood.

Known for its Southern-inspired menu offerings with innovative twists and signature cocktails, Another Broken Egg Cafe is situated at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in the Merchants Walk Shopping Center. This is the brand’s 85th location nationwide, and fifth in Tennessee.

The new location will be the fifth for local entrepreneur, Stuart Ottinger, whose ownership includes two other cafes in Nashville and two cafes in Louisiana.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the Another Broken Egg Cafe team,” said Ottinger, an experienced restaurant owner and operator who has been a part of the brand since 2010. “Our newest location is going to be a great place for the Brentwood community to gather together and experience our innovative breakfast and brunch options, as well as our creative and fresh cocktail offerings. We’re confident that Another Broken Egg Cafe is a perfect addition to the thriving community of Brentwood.”

The location will offer all of Another Broken Egg Cafe’s core classics, including the Shrimp ‘N Grits, Lobster and Brie Omelette, Huevos Rancheros, Southern Chicken Sandwich and more. In addition, kids can enjoy classic breakfast offerings including Chocolate Chip Pancakes with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, the French Toast Sampler or the Little Rooster (scrambled egg, fresh seasonal fruit, English muffin and baked bacon).

“We’re excited to expand Another Broken Egg Cafe’s presence in the Greater Nashville area with our newest location serving the Brentwood community,” said Paul Macaluso, CEO and President of Another Broken Egg Cafe. “Stuart’s passion and commitment to delivering our brand vision in four other cafes in our system led him to being named our franchisee of the year in 2021. He has a clear history of running successful locations, so we know that the Brentwood community is going to feel as thrilled to have a location in the area as we are to open one.”

For guests on-the-go, Another Broken Egg Cafe offers online ordering with convenient takeout and delivery options to the surrounding community, as well as small and large group catering.

Operating between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., Another Broken Egg Cafe showcases chef-inspired dishes that celebrate the indulgence of the breakfast and brunch experience through the finest, high-quality ingredients and hand-crafted cocktails. In addition to its signature Southern-inspired cuisine, the brand boasts a diverse menu that is inclusive of gluten-friendly, vegetarian and other dietary restrictions.

For more information about Another Broken Egg Cafe Brentwood visit: https://anotherbrokenegg.com/brentwood-tn.