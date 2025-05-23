Annual Williamson County Memorial Day Ceremony Planned

The annual Williamson County Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 26, 2025, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am, at the Veterans Memorial Park located at 611 W. Main Street in downtown Franklin. Officers from the Williamson County Sherriff Office and members of the Independence High School JROTC program will participate along with the Williamson County Community Band.

Limited seating will be provided; attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs. There will be a Gold Star Family tent available for Gold Star families who wish to attend. This is an outside event; please plan according to the weather forecast.

For more information, please contact Ben Welch at (615)790-5623, or by e-mail, [email protected].

