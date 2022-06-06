Annual Motorcycle Ride in Remembrance of Fallen Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza Set for June

On June 18, 2022, the Destin Legieza Foundation, Inc., in partnership with The Spotted Shark Foundation, will host the 3rd Annual Destin Legieza Remembrance Ride and 1st Annual Event.

The ride will include motorcycles and cars. Participants will meet at the Boondox, 3543 US-431, Columbia, Tennessee in the parking lot at 8:00 AM. At 11:00 a.m. The ride will leave The Boondox, go through Franklin, into Brentwood, and then back to Franklin in time to meet at the Nashville-Franklin Elks Lodge #72, 485 Oak Meadow Drive. Tickets to participate in the ride are $25.00 person. That includes a choice of hamburger or hotdog, chips, and a drink for lunch at the Elks Lodge.

The event at the Elks Lodge will begin at 11:00 AM.

Tickets for the event only are $15 per person and do not include lunch. However, food will be available for purchase.

Children 12 and under get free admittance to either event! Special Olympic Athletes and one guest get free admission to either event. Be sure to wear a Special Olympics shirt and/or your medals!

Below is some of what to expect at the event location:

Pig and Pie Catering will have its food truck and 400 lb. smoker on site providing barbeque sandwiches, BBQ Chicken Sandwiches, Hot Chicken Fingers, and slew of sides all for purchase.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will have its semi-trailer that contains four driving simulators on site to test your skills.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will display the motorcycle that belonged to Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman’s brother-n-law, Thomas Allen Schlapman. The display has a recording detailing how Thomas Allen Schlapman died tragically because of an impaired driver in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2012.

The Spring Hill Police Department will host a short driving track where participants can test their abilities to drive a golf cart or similar type vehicle through the course while wearing goggles that simulate various levels of intoxication.

Others on site will include:

Athletes of Special Olympics Tennessee

LEAP Franklin (kids fingerprinting and mugshot photos)

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office & WCSO Explorers

Brentwood Police Department

Morris Heithcock Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41

Musical performances by:

Skipper Grace

The Austin Brothers

Michael Martinez

Jenn Bostic

The Bennett Hall Band

For more information, visit our website at www.dlf282.org.

To buy tickets visit our website at https://www.dlf282.org/ride or https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/531433528309836039