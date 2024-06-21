Annual Community Event Showcases Spring Hill

Spring Hill’s popular annual community event, Experience Spring Hill, The Event, presented by TriStar Spring Hill ER, is back on Saturday, June 22, 2024. This jam-packed event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Summit High School.

Experience Spring Hill, The Event offers attendees a chance to explore all that Spring Hill has to offer in one day under one roof. The free event features over 140 exhibitors from local businesses and nonprofits, a children’s activity area, a food court, community and city information, games with prizes for all ages, dance performances, and much more.

“We’re thrilled to host this popular event again this year,” said Rebecca Melton, executive director of the Spring Hill Chamber. “Experience Spring Hill, The Event offers an excellent opportunity for residents to explore local businesses and access community information while enjoying family-friendly fun.”

Experience Spring Hill, The Event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available at Summit High School.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email