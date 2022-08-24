Annual College Fair Gets New Twist

Mark your calendars, because the annual College Fair is just around the corner. On Tuesday, September 13, the yearly event will have a new twist.

The College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department is teaming up with high school counselors to host a comprehensive Industry Night and College Fair at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center. Industry Night aims to help WCS high school students learn more about career possibilities from industry professionals in the area, while the College Fair gives students an opportunity to hear from university representatives.

More than 100 colleges and universities from around the country are currently scheduled to be at the College Fair. A full list of attendees will be available closer to the date of the fair.

Are you a local business wanting to get involved? The CCTE department is looking for organizations to set up booths and engage with thousands of students during the evening.

Businesses interested in hosting a booth at the event should register online by Thursday, September 1. There is no cost to participate.

Industry Night will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the lower part of the Ag Expo Center. The College Fair will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. in the upper part of the arena.

For more information about Industry Night, email CCTE Special Projects Manager Kris Schneider. For more information about the College Fair, email WCS Secondary Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell.

The Ag Expo Center is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS