Annual Blue Raider Blitz Coming in July

Middle Tennessee Athletics is hitting the road in July for the annual Blue Raider Blitz and would love for all Blue Raider fans around the mid-state to join us for lunch and happy hour gatherings from July 11-July 18!

This year’s summer caravan will stop in six mid-state communities, where Blue Raider fans will have a chance to hear from Head Football Coach Rick Stockstill and other MTSU Head coaches about the upcoming season.

During these happy hour events, folks can enjoy light refreshments while mingling with fellow Blue Raiders. Supporters will be able to purchase 2023 Football Season Tickets, with both Ticket Office and BRAA Representatives on hand to answer any questions. Fans will also be able to win promotional prizes, including ticket packages, Blue Raider gear and much more!

Locations are still being finalized, but please save the date for the community closest to you (or all six locations!), which you can find below. Fans can sign up at this link to receive more information as the stops in each community are finalized.

Tuesday, July 11

Nashville, TN — 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Smyrna, TN — 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Franklin, TN — 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Manchester, TN — 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Murfreesboro, TN — 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Shelbyville, TN — 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.