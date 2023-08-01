Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Set for Aug. 17

The 10th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

This year’s event will be in honor of Nolensville Fire Chief David Windrow, retired Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh, and Franklin Fire Captain Scott Mainord, who all benefitted from blood donations in the past.

Please consider signing up to donate blood!

To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “brentwoodbattleofthebadges” or contact event representative Lt. Tom LoSchiavo at tom.loschiavo@brentwoodtn.gov.