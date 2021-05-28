Animal Shelter Announces New Kitten Rescue & Rehome Program

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) is pleased to announce a new free Kitten Rescue & Rehome program. Williamson County citizens who find kittens now have the option of keeping them in their home, getting free spay/neuter surgeries at WCAC and then placing the kittens in permanent homes with family and friends.

The purpose of the program is to keep unexpected kittens out of the shelter and allow rehoming in the community while still providing FREE spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations to all the kittens before placement. If a mother is present, her spay is also free of charge.

Kitten Rescue & Rehome stops the kitten reproductive revolution, one cat at a time. Every kitten that is sterilized through Kitten Rescue & Rehome brings the local community one step closer to controlling the unwanted cat population.

Williamson County residents who find a litter of kittens and want to rehome them themselves, should contact the shelter by completing the Kitten Rescue & Rehome application online at www.adoptwcac.org.

No rescues or organizations may apply.

WCAC also offers free or low-cost spay/neuters for all outdoor cats, indoor cats and most dogs.

For more information about Williamson County Animal Center, visit www.adoptwcac.org or call the shelter at 615-790-5590.