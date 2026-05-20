Animal Rescue Operation Saves Over 130 Dogs In Rutherford County Hoarding Case

More than 130 small dogs and puppies received emergency care after a large-scale rescue operation uncovered overcrowded and unsanitary conditions tied to an animal hoarding case.

The operation, called “Operation Little Dogs, Big Hearts,” involved the rescue of more than 130 chihuahuas and chihuahua mixes, including seniors, adults, and puppies. According to WKRN, The Animal Rescue Corps rescued 133 chihuahuas from a Rutherford County home from May 9 through May 14. In addition to the 130 chihuahuas, responders rescued two mother cats, five kittens were found beneath a shed, and a larger dog had been confined outdoors.

Operation Little Dogs, Big Hearts, Animal Rescue Corps. Photos: Aimee Stubbs 1 of 4

Officials said the dogs had reproduced unchecked for years while living in severely overcrowded conditions with limited grooming, socialization, and daily care. Many were found suffering from untreated medical issues.

The animals had reportedly been under the care of an elderly couple facing significant health challenges. Authorities said local animal control, unable to immediately house such a large number of animals, ordered the family to move the dogs outdoors or face fines.

As the family attempted to comply, frightened dogs were placed together in temporary outdoor enclosures, which led to severe fighting and multiple serious injuries. Earlier in the week, rescue teams transported critically injured and ill dogs for emergency veterinary treatment while coordinating with local authorities to allow the remaining animals to stay in familiar surroundings until a full rescue operation could be completed.

Veterinary teams documented a range of serious health conditions, including fight wounds, respiratory distress, congestive heart failure, severe dental disease, tumors, eye ulcers, and infections. Some dogs required immediate emergency intervention. Rescue workers also discovered the remains of at least one deceased dog on the property.

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The rescued animals were transported for veterinary treatment, vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, shelter, and rehabilitation. Once medically and behaviorally stabilized, officials said the animals would enter adoption programs to help them find permanent homes.