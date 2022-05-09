Animal Center’s Monthly Rabies Vaccination Clinic Rescheduled

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) will host its monthly rabies vaccination and microchip clinic on Saturday, May 14. Typically held on the last Saturday of each month, May’s clinic has been rescheduled to avoid conflicting with other plans pet parents may have for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Tennessee requires rabies vaccination for all cats and dogs and that owners be able to provide a current tag as proof. Tags are included as part of the $10 vaccination fee during clinic hours from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Microchipping is also available during the clinic for $15. Cash and check payments only, no credit or debit cards will be accepted. All pet owners are invited to bring their cats and/or dogs.

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is typically open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday. However, in observance of Memorial Day, WCAC will be closed on Monday, May 30.