Animal Center Welcomes Local Children’s Author for Book Reading

Local children’s author Marsha Carroll will be at the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) on Thursday, June 30 to read The Adventures of Rembrandt the Tuxedo Cat. A book that she wrote for young children to emphasize the power of kindness and compassion.

According to Carroll, inspiration for the pet-friendly series came from a story she heard about a cat that would not meow. She uses the main character, Rembrandt, to demonstrate that heroes come in all shapes and sizes and that friendship, trust, acceptance, and determination help us to overcome challenges when we work together.

She believes that her book has a repetition to it that allows an emerging reader to catch on and gain confidence in their ability. Carroll wants her work to ignite a spark in children and let them know that their “paw-sibilities” are limitless. As Rembrandt says to his friend in the book, “I knew you had it all along. You used it when you needed it most.”

Children of all ages are welcome to attend at no cost and registration is not necessary. Donations for the animals are encouraged. Carroll will begin reading at 5:00 p.m. on June 30 in the animal center’s Community Education Room. Guests are welcome to come early to tour the new building and see the animals that are available for adoption.

“The opportunity to read my stories in front of children is a dream come true,” said Carroll. “As a retired teacher, I have read many stories to children and there is nothing like seeing a smile on a young face. It’s an amazing feeling to see their eyes light up and know that it is my book they are responding to.”

Information about all youth programs at WCAC is found at www.adoptwcac.org.

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday.