



Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) in Franklin will resume its regular public hours on Monday, June 1, 2020. The adoption center will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visitors will be asked to wear face protection and maintain social distancing as outlined in Governor Bill Lee’s Tennessee pledge and reopening plan.

Since mid-March, the shelter’s adoption center has been closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns, and shelter pets have been housed with foster families. During the 10-week closure, adoptions were continued through the use of on-line applications. Shelter director Ondrea Johnson stated, “We adapted to the closure well, and were still able to help 47 cats and 60 dogs find forever homes from mid-March to today. We did this by using social media more and by implementing a new streamlined electronic application process.”

Johnson added that during the closure, the shelter also accepted strays on a daily basis and continued to facilitate owner surrenders and field operations. “As an essential service, I am pleased that we maintained our ability to serve the citizens of Williamson County. Much credit is given to our staff members who were called on to work odd hours and create new systems to cope with an unprecedented event. We have weathered COVID-19 well, and look forward to restarting all programming on June 1, including free spays or neuters for all outdoor cats.”

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook.



