Animal Center & Snooty Giggles Team Up For Free House Training Class

Project Reward, a community outreach program of Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue (SGDR), and the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) have teamed up to offer a series of informational dog-training classes that are free for anyone to attend.

The first class will take place at the animal center on Wednesday, March 6 beginning at 6:00 PM during which Ashley Reum, dog trainer and Project Reward Director, will talk about techniques to successfully house train dogs.

“House training can be the difference between someone keeping their dog or surrendering it to their local rescue or shelter,” said Reum. “House breaking isn’t just for puppies and it’s never too late to house train a dog of any age as long as they are medically capable.” According to Reum, her class will cover topics ranging from pee pads to crate training and everything in between and she will answer questions about getting a new – or old – furry family member to use appropriate potty habits so that they can be a fully integrated member of one’s household.

SGDR is a foster-based rescue in Thompson’s Station. Anyone interested in adopting from Snooty should visit their website to submit an application.

WCAC is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; and closed Sundays. Hours may vary due to holidays. The center is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin.