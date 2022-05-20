Animal Center Offers Discounted Adoption Fees For Limited Time

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) will join more than 300 organizations across the U.S. for the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend, today (Friday) and Saturday. On May 20 and May 21, approved adopters will be able to add a cat or kitten to their family for $25 each, a puppy for $35, or a dog at no cost.

All cats and dogs adopted from WCAC are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations. Adopters also receive gift bags that include items such as treats, toys, and important information about pet ownership to help their new furry family member settle in.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, there are 100,000 more pets awaiting homes at shelters than at this time last year.

“That’s why the promotion could not have come at a better time,” according to Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk,” says Castle.

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is typically open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Anyone planning to visit the center on Monday, May 23 should note that WCAC will open at 11:00 a.m. following a road closure for a ceremony hosted by the City of Franklin to dedicate Roy F. Alley Blvd.