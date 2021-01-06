Animal Center to Launch Paw Pantry

Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) is pleased to announce the Paw Pantry, a new initiative for neighbors in need of pet food. The Paw Pantry will be open once a month at the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin, TN for dog and cat food distribution.

The Paw Pantry is designed to ensure that no pet owner is forced to give up their dog or cat due to lack of food. Shelter director Ondrea Johnson is eager to provide this service. “We know that there are people in our community that can’t afford pet food right now,” she stated, “and we are pleased to be able to be a local resource for them.”

The initial Paw Pantry distribution will be Friday, January 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To kick off the new program, Red Collar Pet Foods, Inc. of Franklin has generously donated 2,000 pounds of cat and dog food to be distributed during the two-hour event. The next distribution date will be Friday, February 19, 2021.

Touchless, drive-through delivery will be provided in the parking lot of the shelter, and recipients must show proof of Williamson County residency. There is no pre-registration required, and food will be distributed for two hours or as the supply allows.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook.

Red Collar Pet Foods, Inc., located in Franklin, TN, is a leading manufacturer of premium and mainstream private label and contract pet food and treat products. For more info, go to www.redcollarpet.com.