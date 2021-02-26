Animal Center Hosts Paw Pantry Drive Thru Feb 26

Residents of Williamson County can get free dog and cat food at the Paw Pantry, Friday, February 26, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin, TN. The monthly program for neighbors in need of pet food is sponsored by the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC). Red Collar Pet Foods, Inc. of Franklin, www.redcollarpet.com, generously donated 2,000 pounds of cat and dog food to be distributed during the two-hour event.

Touchless, drive-through delivery will be provided in the parking lot of the shelter, and recipients must show proof of Williamson County residency. There is no pre-registration required, and food will be distributed for two hours or as the supply allows.

Upcoming WCAC Event:

Rabies and Microchip Clinic Saturday, Feb 27

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) in Franklin will have its monthly public rabies and microchip clinic on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The public is invited to bring their cats or dogs for $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips. The clinic accepts cash (small bills) and checks only; no credit or debit cards. No appointment is needed.

For more information, call 615-790-5590, ext. 8547, follow the shelter on Facebook or go to www.adoptwcac.org.