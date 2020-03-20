The health of Williamson County citizens is a primary concern of Williamson County Government. Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) is excited to report that all of the dogs available for adoption and all cats available for foster at the Williamson County Animal Center have been moved into foster homes.

In order to reduce the number of volunteers and staff in the building over the weekend, anyone wishing to adopt can do so by making an appointment on Saturday, March 21st only. The facility will be reopened to the public on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for regular adoption hours.

Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org.