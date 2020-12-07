Animal Center Changes Dog Intake Policy

Now in effect, the Williamson County Animal Center will only accept stray dogs and owner surrender dogs on an emergency basis. This temporary measure to reduce shelter traffic is prompted by the rising Covid-19 numbers in Williamson County. The adoption center is not affected by the change and will remain open for regular operations.

Williamson County residents who find a healthy stray dog should report it using the “found stray” form on the shelter’s website, www.adoptwcac.org, and if possible, are encouraged to hold the animal for a ‘straycation’ at their home during the required five-day stray hold period while the owner is sought (supplies provided). Finders also will have priority for adopting the pet at the end of the straycation. Stray animals should be reported to the shelter immediately for the greatest chance to reunite these animals with their owners. The shelter will still be receiving stray cats, as usual, through its Community Cat program or intake department.

In addition, residents should post the found animal on neighborhood websites, lost/found pet sites on Facebook and other community web pages. All found pets should be checked for a microchip at the shelter or a veterinarian’s office.

Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment, and only emergencies will be accepted at this time. For all stray and surrender questions, call 615-790-5590, ext. 3400.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable pets can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook.