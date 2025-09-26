Animal Center Announces New Fees For Spay/Neuter Procedures

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) announced it will increase fees for sterilization surgeries for indoor cats and owned dogs for the first time in over five years. The fee changes are intended to offset rising supply costs while maintaining access to care for residents.

WCAC will continue offering free spay or neuter procedures for any cat that spends time outdoors in Williamson County. Humane traps are available for rent with a $50 refundable deposit, and staff and volunteers can assist with capturing cats if needed.

WCAC Director Ondrea Johnson said, “We do everything we can to remove barriers of access to care, especially for those with limited resources. Spay and neuter procedures are critical for controlling the homeless pet population, and we held off on this change as long as possible.” She noted that a single cat could potentially be responsible for up to 400,000 cats over seven years if reproduction continues unchecked.

New fees, effective October 27, 2025, are:

Williamson County Residents and Full-Time Employees:

* Indoor cats: $50 (currently $25)

* Outdoor cats: free with mandatory ear tip

* Dogs 50 pounds or less: $125 spay, $100 neuter (currently $50–$100)

* Dogs 51 pounds or more: $250 spay, $200 neuter (currently $100–$200)

Non-Williamson County Residents:

* All cats: $75 (currently $50)

* Dogs 50 pounds or less: $225 spay, $200 neuter (currently $100–$150)

* Dogs 51 pounds or more: $350 spay, $300 neuter (currently $150–$300)

An additional $100 will be charged for cryptorchid neuter procedures, a condition where one or both testicles fail to descend in male animals.

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. The center is closed on Sundays. Appointments and more information are available at [www.adoptwcac.org](http://www.adoptwcac.org) or by calling (615) 790-5590.

