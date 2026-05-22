Animal Center Announces New Fees For Humane Trap Rentals

Effective immediately, Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) is increasing the cost to rent a humane trap from the shelter. WCAC Director, Ondrea Johnson said the traps are often used by members of the public to capture lost cats or those living outdoors. This helps control the homeless pet population, according to Johnson, because these cats can then be spayed or neutered if needed, microchipped, vaccinated, returned home, or adopted.

Johnson explained that the increase is to offset the expense of replacing traps that are not returned or returned damaged and unusable. Previously at $50, the new rental fee is a $100 deposit that is refundable so long as the humane trap is returned in good, working condition within two weeks. Non-refundable fees for paying with a credit or debit card apply.

WCAC staff are happy to train and assist those who rent, said Johnson who estimates that a single cat can be responsible for as many as 400,000 cats in a seven-year period if it and all the offspring continue to reproduce. She also encourages anyone who is caring for or aware of a colony of cats living outdoors to contact the shelter for additional assistance.

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WCAC (www.adoptwcac.org) is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; and closed Sunday. Located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, hours may vary due to holidays. Phone: (615) 790-5590