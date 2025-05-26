Animal Center Adds “WCAC En Español” Page To Website

With assistance from the Tennessee Language Center (TLC), Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) has added a “WCAC en Español” page to its website. The page offers a summary of popular services in Spanish with links to translated versions of adoption forms, animal bite and abuse reports, registration for rabies vaccination, lost and found pet forms, pet surrender forms and an application for spay/neuter services. It also allows site visitors to click on Spanish versions of flyers about becoming a volunteer, a foster, youth programs, and other services available to the public.

WCAC’s Director, Ondrea Johnson believes that the best way to serve animals is to engage and educate people. “It is our goal to be a resource for every citizen of Williamson County,” said Johnson. “We are incredibly proud to be part of a project that enables us to overcome a barrier and better reach an under served group of citizens.”

An agency of the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service, TLC is a statewide resource for language education and access that translated all materials needed for the webpage at no cost to the animal center. Funding for this project was provided through the Language Collaborative for County Officials, a partnership between TLC and the County Technical Advisory Service to provide such language-related services.

“Language should never be a barrier to caring for a beloved pet or seeking help,” said Amanda Shappard, Director of Finance and Administration at the Tennessee Language Center. “Our mission is to support our clients, like the Williamson County Animal Center, in making their resources more accessible.”

As a recipient of services offered by TLC, WCAC staff also has telephonic access to expert interpreters in 380 languages for on-demand assistance with shelter visitors whose primary language is something other than English.

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday. Times may vary due to holidays.

