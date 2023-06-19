Andy’s Frozen Custard in Spring Hill to Showcase the Andy’s NASCAR Show Car

Andy’s Frozen Custard is thrilled to announce its partnership with RCR Racing for the official 2023 Show Car Tour. As part of this exciting collaboration, Andy’s Frozen Custard will showcase the NASCAR Xfinity Car at its 4941 Main St., Spring Hill location on Thursday, June 22, from 3-8pm.

Race fans and frozen custard enthusiasts are invited to join the festivities and witness the NASCAR Xfinity Car up close. The event promises an array of exciting activities and special offers for all attendees. From 3-8pm, the Spring Hill location will offer a range of extra goodies exclusively for visitors:

• RSVP on our Spring Hill Facebook Event page

• The first 10 people to the tent will receive an Andy’s Racing Swag Bag.

• Attendees can enter to win Andy’s for a Year.

• Spin the Wheel for Prizes such as apparel, free treats, and more.

• Grab a Hero Card and take home a souvenir.

• Don’t forget to snap a photo with the NASCAR Xfinity Car and tag @AndysNashville and #AndysRacingTeam.

Furthermore, the Spring Hill location will be running an all-day offer: $2 regular-size, one topping Sundaes (excluding brownies & shortcake). Additional toppings can be added at an additional cost.

Andy’s Frozen Custard, a proud supporter of racing for nearly 30 years, has a strong passion for speed and sponsorships. In 2021, Andy’s Frozen Custard became the Official Frozen Treat of Texas Motor Speedway and sponsored Richard Childress Racing’s “3-car” driven by Austin Dillon in the All Star Race. Additionally, Andy’s Frozen Custard supported Kaulig Racing’s AJ Almendinger in the nationally-televised Andy’s 335, which celebrated their 35th Anniversary. AJ secured the regular season Xfinity championship in the race.

The partnership continued to flourish in 2022, as AJ drove the Andy’s Frozen Custard All-Star Xfinity car to a Top Ten finish. During the Andy’s 300 Xfinity race, AJ raced the Andy’s 16-car to secure the fourth place spot at No Limits Texas.

“We are thrilled to be supporting racers for over 35 years and extend our gratitude to our dedicated #FANdy’s across the nation,” expressed Andy’s Frozen Custard. “We invite everyone to join us in cheering for our upcoming races!”

Haven’t experienced Andy’s Frozen Custard yet? Known for their Made-Fresh-Hourly™ frozen custard, Andy’s serves a variety of handcrafted treats, including signature concretes, sundaes, malts, cones, and Build Your Own options. With walk-up windows and a lightning-fast drive thru, Andy’s Frozen Custard ensures a swift and delightful experience for every customer. They even offer pup-cones for furry friends!

To enjoy free treats and convenient touchless payment options, download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app and join the Yum Squad loyalty club. Stay updated on the latest news and events from Andy’s Nashville location by following them on Instagram (@AndysNashville) and Facebook (@AndysSpringHillTNMainSt).

About Andy’s Frozen Custard:

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, MO by Andy’s parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy’s Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 37 years, giving ice cream the “cold shoulder” by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy’s has grown into the nation’s largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 136 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. Andy’s also offers the ‘Yum Squad Loyalty Club,’ designed to say “thank you” to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.