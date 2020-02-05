Locally-owned Andrews Transportation Group is set to break ground on an expansion of their Jaguar Land Rover service and parts operations. The group, which is also home to Andrews Cadillac, is doubling the service department to match unit sales that have increased by 200 percent over the past five years.

The group is also building a parking deck along Old Hickory Blvd. to provide approximately 100 additional parking spaces for their inventory of vehicles for sale. This deck will also serve as a screen for the visible service back lot.

“We are excited to get the “green light” from the City of Brentwood Municipal Planning Commission to expand our operation and improve the footprint of our dealership,” said Andrews Transportation Group President Nelson Andrews. “This will allow us to better serve our customers while optimizing our property and improving curbside appeal from Old Hickory Blvd. We are working to meet the demand that has been in an accelerated growth pattern the past five years. Along with car sales increasing, our team has grown by more than 25 percent during this time.”

The new Jaguar Land Rover service department will add 8,362 square feet with 16 service bays and a new, state-of-the-art carwash system. The architectural design is in keeping with the original design to present a cohesive look and feel for the facility.

Andrews added, “Brentwood’s green space requirements set a high standard, and I am happy to meet or exceed them on all areas of this project while adding high-canopy shade trees near the sidewalks to create a more walkable space over the long-term. We call Brentwood home and are proud to contribute to the beautification of the area while providing a much-needed service to our clients. We just celebrated Andrews Cadillac’s 40th anniversary in 2019, and we are excited to see what’s in store for our next 40 years in Brentwood.”

The project’s architectural firm is H. Michael Hindman Architects is the construction company is Hardaway Construction.

About Andrews Transportation Group

Currie Andrews founded Andrews Cadillac in 1979 and was one of the nation’s first Land Rover dealers in 1987, paving the way to add Jaguar in 2014. Nelson Andrews became partner in 1993 and now serves as president. Andrews Transportation Group is now one of the top 75 largest volume dealers in the United States and winner of the prestigious 2018/19 Pride of Jaguar Retailer Excellence Award. The dealership is located on Cadillac Drive in Maryland Farms in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.AndrewsTransportationGroup.com.