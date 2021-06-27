Andrews Cadillac to Break Ground on Mt Juliet Dealership

Andrews Transportation Group is set to break ground on a new Cadillac dealership located in The Paddocks in Mt. Juliet this fall. This state-of-the-art Cadillac store will be the first in Tennessee to reflect Cadillac’s next-generation retail facility and focus on battery-powered electric transportation in addition to conventional gas-powered products.

Studio Oakley Architects, LLC, Hardaway Construction, and Civil Site Design Group have been selected as the architectural and contracting team. The property expands more than five acres and will feature a showroom, service and parts department, and carwash.

Andrews Transportation Group President and CEO Nelson Andrews said, “We are excited to announce this expansion project and are looking forward to serving the residents of Mt. Juliet. Our team’s hard work and success has made it possible for us to have this opportunity to grow the Cadillac brand in Middle Tennessee.”

Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet has a target grand opening date of fall 2022, and is set to employ 35 people at the new location at 535 Pleasant Grove Road.

Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said, “The Mt. Juliet community is growing at such a fast pace. We are thrilled for Nelson and his team to bring Andrews Cadillac to our community, and we anticipate great things to come.”

Andrews Transportation Group just recently completed a multi-million-dollar expansion of their Jaguar Land Rover service and parts departments in Brentwood to match the dealership’s 200 percent unit sales increase. The expansion accommodates 16 new service bays and a state-of-the-art carwash in the additional 8,362 square feet added to the building. The group has also built a two-story parking deck along Old Hickory Blvd. to supply approximately 100 additional parking spaces for the inventory of vehicles for sale.

For more information, visit www.andrewstransportationgroup.com.

About Andrews Transportation Group

Currie Andrews founded Andrews Cadillac in 1979 and was one of the nation’s first Land Rover dealers in 1987, paving the way to add Jaguar in 2014. Nelson Andrews became a partner in 1993 and now serves as President and CEO. Andrews Transportation Group is now one of the top 75 largest volume dealers in the United States and winner of the prestigious 2018/19 Pride of Jaguar Retailer Excellence Award. The dealership is located on Cadillac Drive in Maryland Farms in Brentwood and set to open a second Cadillac store in Mt. Juliet in fall, 2022. For more information, visit www.AndrewsTransportationGroup.com.