Andrew Reducha and Cara Hunter Promoted at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, TN

Father Ryan High School announced that Andrew Reducha has been named the school’s new Associate Academic Dean and that Cara Hunter has been promoted to Director of Communications.

Reducha came to Father Ryan in 2018 as a Spanish teacher after teaching English as a foreign language in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. As Associate Academic Dean, he will share responsibility for the educational program offered by Father Ryan with Academic Dean Jennifer Anton and will collaborate with the other members of the administration, faculty, and staff in advancing the mission of the school. He will assume his new role on June 1, 2022.

Hunter joined Father Ryan in 2021 as the school’s first Digital Marketing Manager. In her time at Father Ryan, she has overseen digital communications and social media, as well as managed website design and content. She succeeds Angela Mills, who is stepping down after 15 years as Director of Alumni and Communications in order to better care for her elderly father.

In making the announcement about the new Associate Academic Dean, Mrs. Anton cited the breadth of Mr. Reducha’s teaching and his experiences. “Andrew’s broad educational experience and his engagement with both the student and faculty communities at Father Ryan make him the ideal person to serve in this important educational role at Father Ryan,” she stated. “Through course enhancements, the addition of STEAM, and other initiatives, the academic opportunities for all our students continue to grow. I am looking forward to working with Andrew and with all our faculty to enhance further the tradition of academic excellence at Father Ryan.”

In accepting the position, Mr. Reducha expressed his enthusiasm for the new role. “In my four years at Father Ryan, I have been more impressed each day and each year by the caliber of our students’ work,” he stated. “They demonstrate a real enthusiasm for learning and for exploring new ideas, characteristics that energize us as teachers and energize the classroom itself. I am looking forward to working with Dean Anton to provide more avenues for these students to expand their education, continually rooted in the tradition of faith, knowledge, and service that informs all of our work.”

A native of Florida, Reducha earned his A.B. in Hispanic Studies from Dartmouth College and his M.Ed. in Education Policy from Vanderbilt University. He is a member of the Tennessee Foreign Language Teaching Association.

Hunter, a native of Nashville and an alumna of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, began her career with the advertising firm Parachute Media. She will assume her new role of Director of Communications on June 13, 2022, when Mills steps down.

In announcing Hunter’s promotion, Father Ryan President Jim McIntyre said, “In a very short time, Cara has become a source of ideas and an innovative communicator who has advanced the school’s mission in notable ways. In addition, she became a part of the Father Ryan campus community immediately, connecting with her colleagues and the students and embracing and living our traditions. We are excited to have her take on this important role.”

In accepting the position, Hunter said, “I am so honored to be able to succeed Angela in her role as Director of Communications. I have learned a great deal about the Irish community in my time here, and I am excited to lead more marketing and communications initiatives for Father Ryan. I cannot express my gratitude for Angela, and I wish her the best as she cares for her father and begins a new chapter in her life.”

Founded in 1925, Father Ryan High School is a co-ed Catholic high school in Nashville, TN

serving 850 students in grades 9-12. More information is available at fatherryan.org.