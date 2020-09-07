Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Offer Ghost Tours

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will be open for Ghost Tours this fall.

Beginning September 16 through November 8, you can visit the historic site every Wednesday – Sunday for a tour with two different time options, 7 p and 9 p.

Guests will be able to explore the property after dark by lantern. You can visit the grounds, the mansion, and cemetery while hearing stories shared by the guide. In addition, with each ticket, you will be given a complimentary tasting from Natchez Wine Hill Winery.

Only 13 guests per tour will be allowed. Ghost tour tickets are $35 for non-members and $30 for Hermitage members. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online here, but if tours are not sold out, the ticket office will be open for on-site purchases. Social distancing protocols will be in place as guests purchase tickets and encouraged throughout the property.

ABOUT ANDREW JACKSON’S HERMITAGE

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, The Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. Today, The Hermitage is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with more than 20 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of more than 230,000 annual visitors. For more information, visit www.thehermitage.com.