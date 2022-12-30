Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free to the public with the wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m.

Activities include:

Children’s crafts and games from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Battle of New Orleans gallery talks with the Director of Interpretation at 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

A reading from Jackson’s orders to rally the 2nd Division of the State of Tennessee will take place at noon from the balcony of The Hermitage mansion.

The annual wreath-laying ceremony with keynote speaker Robert D. Tuke and the presentation of colors with the Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee Society United States Daughters of 1812 at 1 p.m. Tuke, who served as an active duty Marine Officer from 1969 to 1973, recently retired from his law firm Trauger & Tuke, as well as from serving as an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University School of Law. Following the brief program, wreaths will be laid on the tomb to honor both General Jackson and his wife, Rachel.

Exclusive event for Hermitage members with the Vice President of Collections, featuring New Orleans-related artifacts from The Hermitage collection at 2:30 p.m.

“This is one of my favorite days at The Hermitage,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “This event commemorates a crucial victory for our nation in a conflict with Great Britain. General Andrew Jackson led a ragtag army of U.S. servicemembers, volunteer militia, free blacks, Native Americans and even a band of pirates to defend New Orleans in an invasion. The battle only lasted about 30 minutes but resulted in more than 2,000 British casualties. Jackson became an American hero, and national pride was at an all-time high. We look forward to commemorating that victory with a fun day filled with events that young and old will not only enjoy but learn from, including the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Jackson’s tomb.”

The event pays tribute to the American victory during the War of 1812. That battle, which took place Jan. 8, 1815, resulted in more than 2,000 British casualties in a span of only 30 minutes and propelled General Andrew Jackson to national fame.

While onsite, visitors can also stop in for lunch at the new FKS Kitchen at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, unwind with local wine and beer at Natchez Hills Winery and take home souvenirs and gifts from the Museum Store.

The Grounds Pass allows visitors access to 1,120 acres of history and tranquility—perfect for learning more about Jackson and the site. Included is the museum, historic garden, field quarters, historical markers, wildlife, hiking trail, historic buildings (not including the Hermitage mansion) and more.

The Mansion Tour, which includes a tour of the Hermitage mansion, is available for purchase that day, as well as tickets to both the In Their Footsteps: Lives of the Hermitage Enslaved Tour and the VIP Tour.

Visitors unable to attend the Battle of New Orleans can take advantage of the Hermitage’s 2 for $23 ticket deal throughout the month of January. For more information about the Battle of New Orleans, visit thehermitage.com.