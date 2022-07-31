‘An Evening With Friends’ Returns to Support Williamson County Animal Center

Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) will host its annual “An Evening with Friends” fundraiser on Thursday, September 15 at The Factory at Franklin, starting at 6:00 p.m. in Liberty Hall.

All proceeds from the event directly benefit programs and services at Williamson County Animal Center as well as other animals in middle Tennessee. Tickets are available to purchase on the FOWCAC website: www.friendsofwcac.org.

Winning bidders will take home exclusive items and experiences donated for live and silent auctions while all guests will enjoy dinner, wine and beer from an open bar, and live music.

“Our community understands how important our furry family and friends are,” said FOWCAC Board Chair, Edie Lynn Hoback. “Mars Petcare, the Presenting Sponsor, and all of our supporting partners have rallied to make this a fun event that, more importantly, helps and saves a lot of pets.”

FOWCAC is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of all animals in Williamson County.

For more information visit the FOWCAC website, email [email protected], or call (615) 790-5590.