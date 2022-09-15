Amy Ray of Indigo Girls Among Others to Perform in Downtown Franklin Ahead of Pilgrimage Festival

Ahead of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, venues across Franklin and Leiper’s Fork will have special live music performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 22, at The Harpeth Hotel and running through Friday night. Locals and visitors alike can extend the festival weekend even longer by experiencing some of the local area’s most iconic music stages and hearing from hitmakers in an intimate setting.

Music fans can begin their long music weekend at The Harpeth Hotel, where Muscle Shoals, Alabama’s legendary music, will be the star. In an evening dubbed Muscle Shoals to Main Street, songwriters Gary Baker, Lenny LeBlanc, and Phillip White will share many of their hits.

Grammy award winner Baker is famed for penning songs for artists such as The Backstreet Boys, Lonestar, John Michael Montgomery, Tracy Lawrence, and many more. LeBlanc wrote one of the all-time Top 40 hits, “Falling,” along with the Dove Awards Inspirational Song of the Year, “Say a Prayer,” for Michael W. Smith. Fans will also recognize the hits from White, as they’ve been top hits for Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Black Shelton, George Strait, and more.

Beginning at 7 p.m., Friday, September 23, special music will be found across Franklin and Leiper’s Fork. Americana Taphouse will host The Deltaz Band at 7 p.m. The Deltaz Band, who played Pilgrimage Festival’s Shady Grove stage last year, will take their signature roots rock and blues style to the stage to share songs from their newest album, “Turn it Back,” along with other classics those fortunate enough to see them before have come to love.

Gray’s on Main will host Muscle Shoals native artist Tosha Hill on its fabulous second-floor stage at 8 p.m. The homegrown talent gives the famed Muscle Shoals her version of roots sound in her performances. She grew up in the churches of The Shoals, making her way to the legendary recording studios there, and performing alongside the likes of Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, John Paul White of the Civil Wars, Lonestar, Shenandoah, and more.

Also at 8 p.m. Friday, Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls will play at The Franklin Theatre. Known widely for the legendary career of the Indigo Girls, Ray has also released six solo albums and will take her folk-rock style to the iconic stage of the theatre after an opening performance by H.C. McEntire.

Out in Leiper’s Fork, Fox & Locke will host Butch Walker on its stage before he takes the Pilgrimage Festival stage Saturday. Walker has worked with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, and many others to compose some of their biggest hits. No stranger to great performances, Walker is known for his highly energetic live performances.

At 8:30 p.m., Puckett’s Restaurant in downtown Franklin will have the duo Karli & James take the stage where so many stars have been discovered. The duo blends pure country with indie rock vibes and has previously opened for acts like Brandy Clark, Lonestar, Uncle Kraker, and many more.

Music fans can find more information about each show, including ticket information, to extend their weekend ahead of the Pilgrimage Festival at VisitFranklin.com/pilgrimage.

