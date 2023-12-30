Amy Grant & Vince Gill Celebrate a Milestone During Their Holiday Shows

Amy Grant and Vince Gill celebrated their 100th show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium as part of their sold-out 2023 “Christmas at the Ryman” residency. This achievement also makes Grant and Gill the first artists to headline 100 shows at the Ryman. Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian and Nashville native Nate Bargatze surprised the duo on stage with a Hatch Show Print commemorating the 12-show run and centennial milestone.

Since the first show in 2008, “Christmas at the Ryman” has become one of Music City’s most treasured traditions, with fans from across the country and worldwide flocking to the historic venue to take in the holiday sounds of two of Nashville’s most cherished performers.

Over the years, the husband-and-wife duo has filled the show with Christmas favorites such as “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Tennessee Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”