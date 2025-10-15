Amy Grant to Flip the Switch at The Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry®, the show that made country music famous, once again joins Susan G. Komen® in the fight against breast cancer at the 17th Annual Opry Goes Pink on Saturday, October 25, presented by Humana, sponsored by Vanderbilt Health. Amy Grant will flip the switch on the Opry’s signature barn backdrop, turning it pink for the night. Additional performers that night include Opry members Carrie Underwood, The Isaacs, Mandy Barnett and Riders In The Sky as well as Sophia Scott and more.

Beginning today when fans order tickets, $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen® to aid in the fight against breast cancer. Tickets are available at opry.com and at (800) SEE-OPRY.

Tickets are on sale now for all 2025 Opry 100, Opry Country Classics, and Opry Country Christmas shows at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com. For more details go to Opry.com.

For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary year, visit opry.com

