Amy Grant and Vince Gill Announce ‘Christmas at the Ryman’ Dates

Multi-platinum-selling artists Amy Grant and Vince Gill have announced their return to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium in 2024 for their 14th annual “Christmas at the Ryman” residency. The 12-concert run at the Ryman is scheduled for Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1, 15, 17-18 and 20-21 and will once again feature matinee and evening performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. CT exclusively at ryman.com.

For many years, the “Christmas at the Ryman” shows have been the ultimate holiday tradition, with music fans from across the country and around the world flocking to the historic venue to hear two of Nashville’s most cherished performers. Last year, Grant and Gill celebrated their 100th “Christmas at the Ryman” show during their sold-out residency, making them the first artists to headline 100 shows at the Ryman. In years past, the duo has filled the show with Christmas favorites such as “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “O Holy Night,” “Tennessee Christmas,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

2024 “Christmas at the Ryman” Dates

Nov. 29 at 7:30 PM

Nov. 30 at 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 1 at 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 15 at 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 at 7:30 PM

Dec. 18 at 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 at 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 21 at 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM