America’s Best Blueberry Pie Contest is Now Open!

By
Press Release
-
Pie Contest
America’s Best Blueberry Pie Contest: Enter today for a chance to win $10,000

Who has the most mouthwatering blueberry pie recipe in America? The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is about to find out: the America’s Best Blueberry Pie Contest launched today! Fans of blueberries can enter their favorite recipe for the chance to win the $10,000 grand prize, $1,500 second prize or $1,000 third prize. As an extra-delicious incentive, the winning pie also will be named the official pie of the blueberry industry.

The America’s Best Blueberry Pie Contest runs through July 12, and entries will be judged by Tieghan Gerard, the New York Times best-selling author of two cookbooks and the Half Baked Harvest blog. Contest participants only need to submit their original recipe and a photo of their blueberry pie – then they can sit back and enjoy the boost of blue while they wait to find out the results, to be announced by the end of July in honor of National Blueberry Month.

“I’m really looking forward to tasting some of these delicious blueberry pie entries and picking the grand prize winner. You could say it’s a sweet gig,” said Gerard. “As my readers know, I love any kind of pie, but blueberry is hands down my favorite, especially in the summer.”

The America’s Best Blueberry Pie Contest offers one delicious way to celebrate National Blueberry Month. The summer months are peak season for blueberries in North America, and the time is ripe to visit local farms and pick fresh blueberries – for pies and many other kitchen adventures. Simple, healthy and delicious, blueberries bring a pop of color and flavor to any snack or dish.

“Blueberry pie is a beloved dessert – and a long-standing summer tradition worth celebrating,” said USHBC President, Kasey Cronquist. “People love blueberries, and we’re excited to shine a spotlight on some talented blueberry fans and find the best blueberry pie in America, once and for all.”

To submit a recipe in the America’s Best Blueberry Pie Contest – and read the full contest rules – visit contest.blueberry.org.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here