Americans to Spend Record $27.5 Billion for Valentine’s Day

Whether you love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that Valentine’s Day is a big deal. Billions of dollars are spent on the occasion each year.

Valentine’s Day is the third priciest holiday in the U.S. WalletHub shares that shoppers will spend $27.5 billion on flowers, chocolates, and more. Over 30 percent of people will spend at least $50 on a gift this year.

Valentine’s Day by the Numbers 2025:

$27.5 Billion: Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2025 ($188.81 per person celebrating).

2X: Men will spend almost twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2025.

$11.9 Billion: Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($6.5B) and a special evening out ($5.4B).

33%: Share of marriages that begin online.

33%: Overall online dating activity increase across the US between February 1 and February 14.

$23.8 Billion: Projected global dating services market size by 2032.

The Top Destinations for Buying Gifts this Year:

Online

Department Store

Florists

Specialty Store

Local Small Business

Facts about Flowers, Candy & Jewelry

56% of celebrators plan to buy candy this year.

19% of men and 29% of women would like to receive chocolates for Valentine’s Day

$6.5 billion will be spent by the 22% of celebrators who plan to buy jewelry

$5.4 billion will be spent by the 35% of those who plan to have a special night out.

40% of people plan to buy flowers.

50% of annual flower sales happen around Valentine’s Day.

