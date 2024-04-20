AMERICANAFEST Announces First Round of Artists to Perform

The Americana Music Association has announced its first round of artists slated to showcase at its annual AMERICANAFEST in Nashville, running from September 17-21, 2024.
A list of the first round of showcasing artists can be found below.
2024 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are $125. Passes are available online here.
2024 Silver Passes currently on sale for $349 ($249 for Americana Music Association members) provide first access to RSVP events, priority admission to official evening showcases and access to the daytime educational conference, plus all sanctioned special events. Silver Passes can be purchased here. (Price will increase to $449/$349 on May 1.)
AMERICANAFEST Special Events
Presented in partnership with AMERICANAFEST, The Lone Bellow will deliver a special performance at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, September 17.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket will be headlining Ascend Amphitheater on September 18 & 19.
As AMERICANAFEST Special Events, a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to the Americana Music Association.
Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2024:
A.J. Lee & Blue Summit
Arkansauce
Ashley Monroe
The Bones of J.R. Jones
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
The Cactus Blossoms
Calder Allen
Caleb Lee Hutchinson
Cassandra Lewis
Clay Street Unit
Crys Matthews
Dale Hollow
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones
Gaby Moreno
Harper O’Neill
Hiss Golden Messenger
Jalan Crossland
The Jeff Crosby Band
Jenny Don’t & The Spurs
Jess Nolan
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
John Hollier
John Oates Acoustic Band
Jontavious Willis
Judy Blank
Kade Hoffman
Kimmi Bitter
The Kody Norris Show
The Langan Band
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Lizzie No
Madisen Ward
Malin Pettersen
Margo Cilker
Mary Bragg
Max McNown
Mike Farris
Niall McCabe
Noeline Hofmann
Paula Cole
Rett Madison
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
Sam Outlaw
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Shane Smith & the Saints
Shay Martin Lovette
She Returns From War
Shemekia Copeland
The Steel Wheels
Teddy & the Rough Riders
Tony Trischka – Earl Jam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs
Tray Wellington Band
Uncle Lucius
Vincent Neil Emerson
Willie Watson
Wonder Women of Country (Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh & Melissa Carper)
Wyatt Ellis
AMERICANAFEST will showcase more than 200 artists and bands throughout notable venues in Nashville. The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues through insightful panels and workshops.
The week of festivities kicks off with the critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.
For more information and to purchase an AMERICANAFEST pass, visit www.americanamusic.org.