Americana Taphouse officially opened in the former Puckett’s Boat House space in downtown Franklin Wednesday. Serving lunch and dinner, the Americana Taphouse menu features Southern takes on American classics, with burgers, sandwiches, tacos, salads and creative entrées, each dish thoughtfully curated to pair with the restaurant’s robust selection of craft beers.

Several events are on tap this week to give the community the opportunity to check out the new menu and experience the fun, comfortable environment, like the Americana Taphouse Launch Party on Thursday, January 30 and the Avondale Brewing Co. Release Party on Friday, January 31.

The launch party will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday with country singer-songwriter Matt Marinchick providing live entertainment. The celebration will also include food specials, 2-for-1 beers and exclusive Americana Taphouse giveaways. Representatives from local New Heights, Black Abbey, and Jackalope breweries will be on-site with samples and swag, and the first 30 guests will receive an all-new Americana Taphouse pint glass. Click here for the Taphouse menu.

1 of 18

On Friday, Avondale Brewing Co. will make a stop at Americana Taphouse from 6 to 10 p.m. as part of their launch into Music City. The event will feature four of the Birmingham-based brewery’s popular brews, including Sour Pash passionfruit sour, Spring Street Saison, Mosey amber lager, and A-OK IPA, with drink specials, Avondale concert ticket giveaways, and other fun activities.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. Reservations are recommended for the launch event and the Avondale release party and are being accepted by phone at 615-790-2309.

Americana Taphouse will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour will be Monday – Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. and include $5 mules and A. Marshall Hospitality family wines, $2 off draft beers, and half off starters.

ABOUT AMERICANA TAPHOUSE

With an emphasis on traditional Americana food and a robust beer program, Americana Taphouse offers a fun, relaxed environment for families and multi-generations. The menu features Southern takes on American classics, with burgers, sandwiches, tacos and creative entrées, each dish thoughtfully curated to pair with the 24 beers it carries on tap. To learn more, go to americanataphouse.com.

ABOUT AVONDALE BREWING CO.

Avondale is the beer you have when you’re having fun. With that in mind, we’ve spent the better part of a decade making beers we thought would be best at a concert, a tailgate or around the fire with your best friends. We have a lot of fun, too. Our historic brewery is home to a tasting room, event space and a 2,500-person outdoor venue, where we showcase some of the best acts in the country. Learn more at avondalebrewing.com.