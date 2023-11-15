Americana Taphouse Launches ‘Hard Candy Christmas’ Pop Up Bar

Celebrate the holidays on the Harpeth at Americana Taphouse’s Hard Candy Christmas pop-up bar.

Located on historic Downtown Franklin’s Main Street, 94 E Main Street, the bar and outdoor patio will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Enjoy tableside s’mores and live music on the heated patio, or step inside for twinkling décor, photo opportunities, festive cocktails and specialty bar bites to share.

As an ode to Dolly Parton, the Hard Candy Christmas pop-up bar will be decked out in bold colors and bright candy canes for a whimsical experience the whole family can enjoy, beginning November 15th and running until December 31st from 11 am until 9 pm.