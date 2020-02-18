Americana Taphouse, which opened in the former Puckett’s Boat House space in downtown Franklin, is hosting a Grand Opening party and ribbon cutting ceremony today, February 18 from 4 to 6pm.

The ribbon-cutting will take place in front of the restaurant at 4:30 p.m. followed by a celebration in the new Americana Taphouse bar, featuring complimentary bites from Executive Chef Paul Brantley and 2-for-1 select beers.

The bar carries 24 beers on tap, a selection curated to complement the restaurant’s approachable menu that features classic American fare with a Southern spin. The restaurant’s open design boasts room for parties of all sizes, with oversized yard games offered on the restaurant’s two patios in the warmer seasons.

Americana Taphouse is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour is Monday through Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. and includes $5 mules and A. Marshall Hospitality family wines, $2 off draft beers, and half off starters.

ABOUT AMERICANA TAPHOUSE

With an emphasis on traditional Americana food and a robust beer program, Americana Taphouse offers a fun, relaxed environment for families and multi-generations. The menu features Southern takes on American classics, with burgers, sandwiches, tacos and creative entrées, each dish thoughtfully curated to pair with the 24 beers it carries on tap. To learn more, go to americanataphouse.com.