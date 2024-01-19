Americana Taphouse and Burger Dandy to Close in Downtown Franklin

A. Marshall Hospitality concepts Burger Dandy and Americana Taphouse will close.

Located at 94 E Main Street in downtown Franklin, the restaurants share a space and will serve their last customer on Sunday, February 11th.

In a statement from the CEO of A. Marshall Hospitality, Andy Marshall stated, “After 10 great years of serving our Franklin community and beyond, the last day of service for Americana Taphouse and Burger Dandy will be Feb. 11, 2024.”

It continued, “On behalf of Jan and myself, we thank all of our incredible guests and associates who have become part of the A. Marshall Hospitality family over the years for their support and cherished memories,” says Andy Marshall, proprietor of A. Marshall Hospitality. “The team hopes you will join them for a meal in the coming weeks to celebrate a decade of good times together.”

In January 2020, Americana Taphouse opened; it was rebranded from Puckett’s Boathouse. On the menu was Southern takes on American classics of burgers, sandwiches, and entrees, and the past holiday, it held its first pop-up Hard Candy, paying homage to Dolly Parton.

Burger Dandy opened in 2021 as a ghost kitchen and transitioned to in-person dining in 2022, offering a menu of burgers, fries, and shakes.

A. Marshall Hospitality brands include Puckett’s Grocery, Scout’s Pub, Deacon’s New South, Burger Dandy, and Americana Taphouse.