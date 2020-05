American Pickers, the History Channel show all about unique finds, cool collections and more, is coming to Tennessee.

The show features local Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz. They are looking for Tennesseans who have unusual and unique items with an interesting story to tell.

Visit Columbia shared the news.

For those interested in being on the show, contact americanpickers@cineflex.com. Or you can leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST.