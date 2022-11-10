American Idol Winner David Cook to Perform Acoustic Duo with a String Quartet at Franklin Theatre

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Franklin Theatre

David Cook announced a new show at the Franklin Theatre in February 2023.

It’s a special acoustic duo with a string quartet taking place on Saturday, February 11th at 8 pm.

Cook shared on social media, “Acoustic. String Quartet. Franklin Theatre. Franklin, Tennessee. Valentine’s Day-ish. Audience? Possibly YOU!”

Back in 2008, Cook won season 7 of American Idol, his first album released was Analog Heart and his latest album was Digital Vein.

In April 2022, Cook released his latest single, “TABOS” (This’ll All Be Over Soon). The single’s release coincided with his return to the American Idol® stage to perform for their special 20th-anniversary reunion show.

Buy tickets here.

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleTest Video Ad Weather
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here