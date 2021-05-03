American Idol Top 7 Announced: Find Out Which Local Continues On

By
Donna Vissman
-

After a week off for the Oscars, American Idol returned Sunday night with “Disney Night.”

Top 7 Announced

The top ten contestants were cut down to seven based on the votes cast by viewers.

Cassandra Coleman
Unfortunately, local singer Cassandra Coleman was cut Sunday night. She performed “Go the Distance” from Hercules and received glowing reviews from the judges; Luke Bryan said it was her best performance. But the votes didn’t keep her in the contest.

Via Instagram, Coleman states, “My life will never be the same. 💛 I remember Lionel telling me that during my audition and I didn’t believe him at the time.
I have nothing but wonderful things to say about American Idol. They went above and beyond any expectations I had for the competition..”

She went on to say,” 70 THOUSAND new souls since my journey began on the show in February. WHAT!!!! As I always say, I love you all and want to hug each and everyone of you. Thank you for taking me this far. I would be honored if you stuck around while I embark on the **beginning of my musical career. This competition was just the kick starter. Now it’s time for the real deal. I am indebted to you all forever and ever. I ain’t goin anywhere. Now comes the fun part.”

The two other contestants who left the competition included Alyssa Wray and Deshawn Gonclaves.

Hunter Metts

Franklin resident, Hunter Metts continues as a top seven contestant. In last night’s show he performed, “You’ll be in My Heart” from Tarzan, a song he stated was one of his mother’s favorite songs.

Prior to Disney Night, the show brought back contestants from last season who were unable to perform live due to COVID. In the first few minutes of last night’s show, they revealed the votes were cast for Arthur Gunn to join this season’s contestants who continued to the top seven.

